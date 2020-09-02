If It Wasn’t for You, What Would I See?

Currently, black men and women are being attacked by the hands of police who are supposed to protect us. I consider myself to be a voice, and many photographers like me are taking this time to document a narrative that describes not only a reality but a historic moment.

However, mostly nonblack people are covering stories from local and national media outlets. The images of protests are seen as unpeaceful, violent and illegal. People have been treating this political moment as if it’s a living trend. To create a change, society must act altogether. Society needs to take this current moment to improve how it operates in terms of diversity to include the perspective of the real world and feature minority groups.

At this moment an ally gets to show who is fighting with black creators and teenagers and what they are fighting for. Teenagers throughout the nation have been protesting against systemic racism and police brutality this summer. Protests have reached a global scale, and many youths are taking the lead or attending protests to create strong and realistic captivating photographs. I attended multiple Black Lives Matter protests and spoke to a variety of people from Detroit who have been organizing and photographing the protests:

Caia’s Taylor backstory is captivating just like her photographs. Caia is 16, and she goes to Cass Technical High School. “While I’ve been protesting during the Black Lives Matter movement, I felt like I was making history,” she says. “Even though there've been many protests around this topic before, I felt like I was doing my part in documenting this historic event.”